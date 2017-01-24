Featured
Vehicle clocked at 111 km/h in Collingwood: OPP
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 1:18PM EST
The OPP say they caught a driver going 60 km/h over the speed limit in the Town of Collingwood.
An officer was conducting speed enforcement on Hume Street, near Saint-Marie Street on Monday when he spotted a vehicle speeding.
According to police, the vehicle was clocked at 111 km/h. The posted speed limit is 50 km/h.
The driver, a 25-year-old Collingwood man, was charged with racing and speeding under the Highway Traffic Act.
The man’s vehicle will be impounded for seven days and his licence suspended.
He will appear in court in March.
