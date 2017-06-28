

CTV Barrie





Parts of Simcoe County and cottage country could be in for a wet couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the possibility of 25 to 50 millimetres of rainfall by Thursday night.

The rain will come courtesy of a low pressure system moving east from Minnesota. The weather office expects thunderstorms to start late Wednesday night over Georgian Bay.

The statement has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty when it comes to where the storm is tracking.