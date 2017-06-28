Parts of Simcoe County and cottage country could be in for a wet couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the possibility of 25 to 50 millimetres of rainfall by Thursday night.

The rain will come courtesy of a low pressure system moving east from Minnesota. The weather office expects thunderstorms to start late Wednesday night over Georgian Bay.

The statement has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
  • South River - Burk's Falls

Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty when it comes to where the storm is tracking.