Up to 50 millimetres of rain possible by Thursday night
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 2:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 2:32PM EDT
Parts of Simcoe County and cottage country could be in for a wet couple of days.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the possibility of 25 to 50 millimetres of rainfall by Thursday night.
The rain will come courtesy of a low pressure system moving east from Minnesota. The weather office expects thunderstorms to start late Wednesday night over Georgian Bay.
The statement has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty when it comes to where the storm is tracking.
