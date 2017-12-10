

CTV Barrie





A weather system could dump 15 centimetres of snow across central Ontario by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says an Alberta Clipper will move across most of the province on Monday afternoon. The system is expected to drop 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

The storm is part of a special weather statement that stretches from Windsor in the west to Ottawa in the east, and as far north as Sudbury.

Snow squalls could dump even more snow for parts of the region on Tuesday.

A snow squall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Areas under the snow squall watch could get 15 centimetres of snow every 12 hours. Environment Canada says areas near Barrie, Collingwood and Meaford are most likely to get squalls.

For the latest on the storm, click here.