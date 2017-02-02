Developers, planners and outreach workers met with Simcoe County officials this week to fine tune a plan to build more affordable housing.

“This is the worst we have seen in five years – there is absolutely no availability,” said Cathy Koeing with the Housing Resource Centre in Collingwood.

The county has an ambitious goal to build more than 2,500 affordable units over the next ten years.

“Affordable housing is not a big city stand-alone issue, every town and township in the county has challenges and we have to find a way to deliver to this challenge,” said Simcoe County Wardern Gerry Marshall.

Some options coming out this week’s meetings include smaller homes, container homes and motel conversions.

“It allowed us to start a conversation, it illustrated the need for us to think outside the box and to look outside the box,” said Lucy Gowers with Housing Resource Centre.

This spring, 140 new affordable housing units will be built in Collingwood. Projects are also planned for Barrie, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.