Unresponsive young woman pulled from Newmarket backyard pool
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 6:05PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 6:36PM EDT
A young woman has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool.
York Regional Police responded to a home over reports of a drowning on Arnold Crescent near Davis Drive and Alexander Road on Friday afternoon.
The 19 year old was found without vital signs and after being treated at the scene for several minutes has been taken to hospital.
