Featured
'Unprovoked attacked': Man beaten in downtown Barrie alley
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 19, 2016 1:39PM EST
A man was left beaten and unconscious in a downtown Barrie alley in what police are calling “a seemingly unprovoked attack.”
Barrie police say the man was walking alone on Dunlop Street East, near the Five Point intersection, when he was pulled into an alley by two men.
Investigators believe the man was struck in the face, head and back with an unknown object. The 56-year-old was left unconscious in an alley stairwell.
When he awoke, his cell phone and some cash were missing from his pocket. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was released a short time later.
The first suspect is described as a black man, about 30-years-old, with a small moustache. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured toque and a dark blue winter coat.
The second suspect is described as a 30-year-old black man.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Midland parents have a special Christmas wish for their terminally ill daughter
- OPP bust large credit card, identity theft ring
- State-of-the-art tech is saving ski clubs big money
- Police search for man who allegedly grabbed a young girl in Orillia
- Woman dies, mom and child hurt after head-on collision in Uxbridge