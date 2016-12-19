

CTV Barrie





A man was left beaten and unconscious in a downtown Barrie alley in what police are calling “a seemingly unprovoked attack.”

Barrie police say the man was walking alone on Dunlop Street East, near the Five Point intersection, when he was pulled into an alley by two men.

Investigators believe the man was struck in the face, head and back with an unknown object. The 56-year-old was left unconscious in an alley stairwell.

When he awoke, his cell phone and some cash were missing from his pocket. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was released a short time later.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 30-years-old, with a small moustache. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured toque and a dark blue winter coat.

The second suspect is described as a 30-year-old black man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.