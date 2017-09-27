

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Undercover cops were involved in a high-risk takedown, just outside of Barrie.

It happened on County Road 27 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday morning.

The OPP confirms the takedown involved both uniform and plain clothes officers. The OPP tactics and rescue unit was also involved.

Undercover OPP cruisers were used to make the arrest.

One person is now in custody. The OPP wouldn’t say what the person was wanted for or what charges they could face.

Investigators also wouldn’t say if anyone was injured.