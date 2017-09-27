Featured
Undercover cops involved in high-risk takedown
The OPP were involved in a high-risk takedown on County Road 27, just outside of Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Aileen Doyle/ CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2017 5:09PM EDT
Undercover cops were involved in a high-risk takedown, just outside of Barrie.
It happened on County Road 27 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday morning.
The OPP confirms the takedown involved both uniform and plain clothes officers. The OPP tactics and rescue unit was also involved.
Undercover OPP cruisers were used to make the arrest.
One person is now in custody. The OPP wouldn’t say what the person was wanted for or what charges they could face.
Investigators also wouldn’t say if anyone was injured.