Residents in Innisfil will be able to catch an Uber starting next week.

The ride sharing service will officially start public transit duties on Monday. The company was set to begin those duties earlier this month, but the town decided to hold off.

A town spokesperson says the delay was to give them time to fine tune the service.

Under the service, residents will be able to use Uber at a discounted rate to get around the town.

Fares will vary between $3 and $5.