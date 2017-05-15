

You can now use Uber for public transit in and out of Innisfil.

Mayor Gord Wauchope was the first customer of the town’s partnership with Uber. Not only was it a first for the town, but also for the country.

“It's been proven in cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Calgary and all that. I’ve got calls from around the country about us going ahead with Uber,” he says.

The town came up with the idea to use ride-sharing about a year ago and set aside more than $100,000 for the project; a new-age solution to get residents around town for $5 or less. Rides in and out of Barrie will also come at a discounted rate.

“I started today. I had five calls for the Innisfil transit. I made $40 doing something that I would otherwise be sitting on my butt watching Netflix,” says driver Jeff Wilton.

Wheelchair accessible transit will be provided for residents by Barrie-Innisfil taxi.

“I grew up in Innisfil, so I know the struggles in getting around the town. So it's definitely nice to be part of the solution here,” says taxi driver Tom Watson-Giles.

Other local cabs companies fear this new partnership will hurt their business. Uber says they're just another option available to residents

“The millennial generation and even the older generations; we find that once they take that first trip we're really hoping they'll take that second, third and fourth trips,” says Chris Schafer an Uber spokesperson.

For residents who don't have smartphones, the town will install several kiosks with iPads at libraries and rec centres.

They will start rolling those out by the end of the week.