No injuries are reported after a gunpoint robbery at a Newmarket convenience store.

On Saturday afternoon, two men wearing disguises walked into a store located in the area of Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive.

York Regional Police say one of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded cash. However, the suspects left empty handed.

The first suspect is described as a 16 or 17-year-old boy. He was seen wearing a black track suit and a skull-type Halloween mask.

The second suspect is described as a 17 to 20-year-old man. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket with a hood. He was seen carrying a handgun.

A photo of the suspects wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.