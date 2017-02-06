Featured
Two suspects sought in gunpoint robbery in Newmarket
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 2:59PM EST
No injuries are reported after a gunpoint robbery at a Newmarket convenience store.
On Saturday afternoon, two men wearing disguises walked into a store located in the area of Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive.
York Regional Police say one of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded cash. However, the suspects left empty handed.
The first suspect is described as a 16 or 17-year-old boy. He was seen wearing a black track suit and a skull-type Halloween mask.
The second suspect is described as a 17 to 20-year-old man. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket with a hood. He was seen carrying a handgun.
A photo of the suspects wasn’t provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
