Two suspects sought for thefts at Upper Canada Mall and Sherway Gardens
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 1:26PM EDT
Two men are wanted by police for alleged thefts at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket and Sherway Gardens in Toronto.
York Regional Police were called to an Optical Store at the Newmarket mall on May 16, 2017 after two suspects grabbed multiple pairs of glasses and ran out of the store. The glasses were valued at more than $3,000.
Investigators have linked the two suspects to a theft that occurred on May 5, 2017 at Sherway Gardens. According to police, two suspects stole high-end purses.
Police have released surveillance video and images and hoping the public can help identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS,
