

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police believe two sudden deaths in Orillia were drug related.

A 19-year-old man and a 31-year-old man died in a 20 hour period earlier this week.

An autopsy and a toxicology test will be done to determine the exact cause of death, but the OPP “strongly” believe the deaths are drug related.

Those test results will take some time to come back, police say.

Last month, the OPP released a report on the significant increase of drug overdoses in the city.

The report found that 22 overdoses happened between Aug. 1 and Sept. 20. None of which were deadly.

Prior to that time frame, only 10 overdoses were reported in Orillia this year.

Officials with Huronia Transition Homes have called the number of overdoses an epidemic.