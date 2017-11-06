

CTV Barrie





Police want the public to be on the lookout for a suspect after two shotguns were stolen in Georgian Bluffs.

The OPP says the guns were taken sometime between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday from a garage on Concession 16.

The weapons taken were a Mossberg 500 20-gage pump action shotgun and a Stoeger 3500 12-gage semi-automatic shotgun. The stocks on both guns are camouflaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.