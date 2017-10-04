

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two seniors in Grey County were duped out of nearly $26,000 in a credit card scam.

A Georgian Bluffs resident received a phone call last month from someone claiming that her credit card had been compromised by a VISA employee.

The caller asked her to be part of an internal investigation by sending money transfers. She agreed and during the course of a week she sent $8,000 money and $13,000 in iTunes gift cards to India.

A resident from Meaford also sent nearly $5,000 in money and gift cards overseas.

Provincial police are reminding the public not to disclose any personal or financial information to anyone you don’t know or trust.