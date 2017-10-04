Featured
Two seniors duped out of nearly $26K in credit card scam
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 12:07PM EDT
Two seniors in Grey County were duped out of nearly $26,000 in a credit card scam.
A Georgian Bluffs resident received a phone call last month from someone claiming that her credit card had been compromised by a VISA employee.
The caller asked her to be part of an internal investigation by sending money transfers. She agreed and during the course of a week she sent $8,000 money and $13,000 in iTunes gift cards to India.
A resident from Meaford also sent nearly $5,000 in money and gift cards overseas.
Provincial police are reminding the public not to disclose any personal or financial information to anyone you don’t know or trust.