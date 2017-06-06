Featured
Two seniors battle in cane fight outside grocery store
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1:53PM EDT
No injuries have been reported after police say two seniors were seen beating each other with canes outside of a Thornhill grocery store.
York Regional Police say they were called by witnesses who saw the two women, believed to be in their 70s, fighting in a No Frills parking lot just after 11 a.m.
Witnesses told officers that the seniors were beating each other with their canes. By the time police arrived, the fight had stopped and one of the women left the scene.
Officers later located the second woman.
It's unclear what spurred the fight between the two women.
The investigation is ongoing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.