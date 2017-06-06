

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





No injuries have been reported after police say two seniors were seen beating each other with canes outside of a Thornhill grocery store.

York Regional Police say they were called by witnesses who saw the two women, believed to be in their 70s, fighting in a No Frills parking lot just after 11 a.m.

Witnesses told officers that the seniors were beating each other with their canes. By the time police arrived, the fight had stopped and one of the women left the scene.

Officers later located the second woman.

It's unclear what spurred the fight between the two women.

The investigation is ongoing.