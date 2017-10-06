An expansion of mental health care services in Simcoe County is being called a game changer.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth announced Friday that two new facilities will be built in Midland.

The plan includes building a 16,000 square foot addition to the Georgian Bay General Hospital. It will accommodate people suffering from mental health emergencies and house 20 acute care beds from the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health.

"The biggest benefit for us will be to service clients that arrive in our emergency department in our own facility," Gail Hunt, president and CEO of GBGH.

There will also be a new 40,000 square foot building constructed near downtown Midland to house community based mental health programs.

"This building, in partnership with Waypoint Outpatient Services and HERO Centre, will be a place for residents to go to access a whole plethora of supports and services from primary to mental health care in a way they were not able to do before," says David Jeffery, executive director of Chigamik Community Health Centre.

The announcement did not include the dollar value of the investment because the procurement process is already underway.

There is no set timeline for construction to start at the hospital, but hopes are that the new facility near the downtown will be completed by the end of next year.