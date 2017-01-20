

CTV Barrie





Two more people have been charged in connection to a Barrie coffee truck that police say was selling more than a caffeine pick-me-up.

Barrie police arrested two Oro-Medonte women on Friday, charging them with possession of marijuana and production of marijuana.

On Tuesday, investigators followed the driver of a coffee truck who was allegedly selling drugs across the city.

Police say a search of the truck led to the discovery of marijuana, oxycodone pills, hash, and a digital scale.

Officer also searched the man’s Shanty Bay home, where they found more than 500 marijuana plants, more oxycodone pills, hashish, and magic mushrooms.

Two Oro-Medonte men, a 53-year-old and a 24-year-old, were arrested. They face drug related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.