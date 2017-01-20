Featured
Two more charged in connection to coffee truck used to sell drugs: police
Marijuana seized from a Barrie coffee truck can be seen in this photo provided by the Barrie Police Service.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 1:21PM EST
Two more people have been charged in connection to a Barrie coffee truck that police say was selling more than a caffeine pick-me-up.
Barrie police arrested two Oro-Medonte women on Friday, charging them with possession of marijuana and production of marijuana.
On Tuesday, investigators followed the driver of a coffee truck who was allegedly selling drugs across the city.
Police say a search of the truck led to the discovery of marijuana, oxycodone pills, hash, and a digital scale.
Officer also searched the man’s Shanty Bay home, where they found more than 500 marijuana plants, more oxycodone pills, hashish, and magic mushrooms.
Two Oro-Medonte men, a 53-year-old and a 24-year-old, were arrested. They face drug related charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
