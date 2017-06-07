

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 stabbing death of a man in Newmarket.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced John Jansen and Mayhar Dadollahi-Sarab to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder. They were also handed an additional three years in prison for aggravated assault.

The pair was found guilty in the stabbing of Ronidy Roseborough on Feb. 12, 2014. The 65-year-old and one other person were found stabbed in the area of Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive.

Both men were rushed to hospital, but Roseborough later died.

Jansen and Dadollahi-Sarab were found guilty on the two charges last month.