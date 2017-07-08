

CTV Barrie





Two men have drowned after their small inflatable boat overturned in Wasaga Beach

Rescue crews were called to the mouth of the Nottawasa River around 1pm on Saturday. The Wasaga Fire Chief says two men in their mid-twenties were in a small inflatable boat, in rough conditions, when the boat tipped.

Witnesses on shore saw the two men struggling in the waves, and then disappear.

Police, fire, and Ontario Park Wardens were involved in the search on water and land. At the time wave swells exceeded two metres. The search lasted about an hour. It ended tragically when the bodies of the two men were found in the water.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say one man was from Collingwood, the other was from Caledon.

They were not wearing life jackets when they were removed from the water. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and the deaths are not suspicious.

The Wasaga Beach fire chief says it is believed the men were renting a cottage in the area.