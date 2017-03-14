Featured
Two men charged in string of alleged break-ins across GTA
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 2:17PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Two men are facing dozens of charges related to a series of alleged residential break-ins across the province.
York regional police say the charges relate to 22 separate alleged break-ins at homes in a variety of locations including Burlington, Richmond Hill, Bolton, Pickering and Ajax.
They say the pair was arrested last month while allegedly in the middle of breaking into a home in Durham Region.
York police say they've been working with a number of other forces to investigate.
A 26-year-old is facing 28 charges including 15 counts of break and enter and 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
A 22-year-old is facing a total of 34 charges including 19 counts of break and enter.
