

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Two men are facing dozens of charges related to a series of alleged residential break-ins across the province.

York regional police say the charges relate to 22 separate alleged break-ins at homes in a variety of locations including Burlington, Richmond Hill, Bolton, Pickering and Ajax.

They say the pair was arrested last month while allegedly in the middle of breaking into a home in Durham Region.

York police say they've been working with a number of other forces to investigate.

A 26-year-old is facing 28 charges including 15 counts of break and enter and 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

A 22-year-old is facing a total of 34 charges including 19 counts of break and enter.