Two men charged in human trafficking probe
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 2:45PM EDT
Provincial police say two men from Toronto face human trafficking charges after an investigation by members of the Caledon detachment.
A 22-year-old and 23-yearTwo -old were arrested after a months-long probe.
The 22-year-old also faces charges of sexual exploitation and uttering threats, and was due in court in Orangeville on Thursday.
His co-accused is due in court next Tuesday to face charges which also include failing to comply with a probation order.
Police say no other details will be released due to a court-imposed publication ban.
