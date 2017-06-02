

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say two men from Toronto face human trafficking charges after an investigation by members of the Caledon detachment.

A 22-year-old and 23-yearTwo -old were arrested after a months-long probe.

The 22-year-old also faces charges of sexual exploitation and uttering threats, and was due in court in Orangeville on Thursday.

His co-accused is due in court next Tuesday to face charges which also include failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say no other details will be released due to a court-imposed publication ban.