Two men charged in human trafficking investigation in Vaughan
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 3:47PM EST
Two men have been charged with human trafficking offences after police were called to a motel in the city of Vaughan Thursday night.
Police were called to the motel on Applewood Crescent just after 11:00 pm. When officers arrived they found a 19 year-old woman who had been assaulted.
As police investigated they discovered that the victim was at the hotel for the purpose of prostitution, against her will.
Two men, who had left the hotel before police arrived, were identified. They were found in a taxi nearby, and were taken into custody. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also seized.
A 22 year-old Toronto man and a 17 year-old male youth from Mississauga have been charged with human trafficking offences.
