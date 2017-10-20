

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two people are in hospital, including a firefighter after flames ripped through a townhouse complex in Orangeville.

Large flames lit up the early morning sky on Second Street, near Fourth Avenue as fire spread through the building at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Several units were evacuated. One resident and one firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The unit where the fire started was consumed by flames. Extensive damage is reported in a second unit. The Red Cross has been called in to help residents.

Fire crews from Caledon, Grand Valley and Shelburne were called in to help Orangeville knock the fire out. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and Orangeville police are now investigating.

Second Street is expected to be closed for several hours.