Two girls approached by man in SUV in Orillia: OPP
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 12:49PM EST
Provincial police are investigating after receiving two calls about a man in an SUV approaching young girls in Orillia.
Callers told police that the driver of a white SUV approached a nine-year-old girl in the area of Fittons Road and Fittons Heights on Tuesday, at around 3:30 p.m.
The man allegedly asked the girl to get in the SUV and help him with directions.
According to the OPP, the same driver later approached a 10-year-old in the same area and asked her to get in the vehicle.
In both instances the children ignored the man. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Fittons Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
