

CTV Barrie





Two drivers were found passed out drunk behind the wheel over the weekend.

On Friday, South Simcoe Police was called to a Cookstown parking lot just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an erratic driver.

Officers located the vehicle and found the driver passed out at the wheel. A Palgrave man was arrested and charged for impaired driving.

Down the road in Vaughan, York Regional Police responded to the area of Clark Avenue and Dufferin Street early Monday morning after a car stopped in the middle of the intersection.

The driver was found slumped over the steering wheel and was only awoken after police used an air horn. He was later charged for drinking and driving.

In total, YRP charged 10 people for impaired driving.