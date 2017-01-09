Featured
Two drivers found passed out behind the wheel charged with impaired driving
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 1:11PM EST
Two drivers were found passed out drunk behind the wheel over the weekend.
On Friday, South Simcoe Police was called to a Cookstown parking lot just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an erratic driver.
Officers located the vehicle and found the driver passed out at the wheel. A Palgrave man was arrested and charged for impaired driving.
Down the road in Vaughan, York Regional Police responded to the area of Clark Avenue and Dufferin Street early Monday morning after a car stopped in the middle of the intersection.
The driver was found slumped over the steering wheel and was only awoken after police used an air horn. He was later charged for drinking and driving.
In total, YRP charged 10 people for impaired driving.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- OPP probe knifepoint robbery at Stayner pharmacy
- Alliston's Honda plant to receive up to $492M in investments
- Senior dies after crash with tractor trailer in Orangeville
- OPP issue warning after two snowmobilers plunge into Georgian Bay
- Feds announce $10.8M in funding for new Georgian College innovation centre