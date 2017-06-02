

CTV Barrie





Paramedics and police confirm two people have died in a small plane crash in Gravenhurst.

The crash happened along a stretch of the highway between Highway 118 and Doe Lake Road, near the Muskoka Airport.

A spokesperson with Muskoka Paramedic Services says two men were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be attending the scene to investigate.

Highway 11 was closed between 118 and Doe Lake Road for several hours in both directions.The southbound lanes have all reopened and one lane heading north is now open.

Detours are in place through the area.