

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police say two people are dead in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Keswick.

York Regional Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened in the area of Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue on Tuesday at around 2:17 p.m.

Police believe the two people who died are adults and say five people were sent to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

“There is significant urgency to get those people medical attention and then obviously our investigators follow up from there,” says York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have video of it.

The road is now closed and the public is asked to avoid the area.