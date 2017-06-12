

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating robberies at two Barrie convenience stores over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a man covering his face with a white hood walked into a Mac’s convenience store on Livingstone Street East, demanding cash and lottery tickets.

The employee complied. Before the suspect left, Barrie police say the man took the employees cellphone and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white man, medium build and 5’8”. He was seen wearing a white hat, camouflage jacket, dark cargo pants, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

About 50 minutes later, a Mac’s on Ferndale Street was robbed by a man who brandished a knife. He was able to make off with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a medium build. He was seen wearing black clothing and was seen carrying a black bag,

Police can’t confirm if the two robberies are related.