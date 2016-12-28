Featured
Two charged with attempted murder in Christmas Eve stabbing
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 2:14PM EST
Attempted murder charges have been laid in an Oro-Medonte stabbing that seriously injured a man on Christmas Eve.
The man was found suffering from several stab wounds on a rail trail near Woodland Drive, south of Memorial Avenue on Saturday.
The man was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Toronto with critical injuries.
On Tuesday, officers arrested two 18-year-old Clearview Township men and charged them with attempted murder.
Both of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.