Attempted murder charges have been laid in an Oro-Medonte stabbing that seriously injured a man on Christmas Eve.

The man was found suffering from several stab wounds on a rail trail near Woodland Drive, south of Memorial Avenue on Saturday.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Toronto with critical injuries.

On Tuesday, officers arrested two 18-year-old Clearview Township men and charged them with attempted murder.

Both of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.