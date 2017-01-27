

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two men are facing 40 charges in connection to a spree of pharmacy robberies.

Six pharmacies have been held up since October in Bradford and York Region. During these armed robberies, the suspects made off with drugs and cash.

After a three month investigation, officers with South Simcoe Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at two Bradford homes. Officers arrested two men and seized weapons, cash and a large quantity of drugs.

One of the robberies the men are accused in happened at the King City Guardian Pharmacy on Dec. 12. According to York Regional Police, one of the men entered the pharmacy dressed in a long white beard and a red Santa Claus hat.

Nobody was hurt, but a quantity of cash and prescription medication was taken.

"These arrests and the seizure of these drugs will make an impact on the local drug scene", said Det. Sgt. Brad Reynolds in a statement. "We appreciate the assistance of our partners at York and the OPP Investigation & Support Bureau."

A 26-year-old Bradford man faces 34 charges, including six counts of robbery, three counts of armed robbery, and six counts of disguise with intent.

A 21-year-old Bradford man also faces robbery and drug related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.