The Transportation Safety Board is weighing whether it will be investigating a plane crash near Owen Sound.

The Second World War Harvard Mark IV was landing when it left the runway and flipped in a field at the Billy Bishop Regional Airport in Meaford on Sunday afternoon. This was during the Wings and Wheels event.

The pilot, a 46-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old female passenger from West Grey sustained minor injuries. An off-duty nurse and doctor who were attending the event helped the two victims.

A spokesperson for the TSB says they are examining whether an investigation is warranted, adding they are looking at potential mechanical issues.