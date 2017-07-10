Featured
TSB looking at WWII plane that crashed over the weekend
A Second World War Harvard Mark IV crashed Sunday, July 9, 2017 near Owen Sound, Ont. (Transportation Safety Board)
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 4:17PM EDT
The Transportation Safety Board is weighing whether it will be investigating a plane crash near Owen Sound.
The Second World War Harvard Mark IV was landing when it left the runway and flipped in a field at the Billy Bishop Regional Airport in Meaford on Sunday afternoon. This was during the Wings and Wheels event.
The pilot, a 46-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old female passenger from West Grey sustained minor injuries. An off-duty nurse and doctor who were attending the event helped the two victims.
A spokesperson for the TSB says they are examining whether an investigation is warranted, adding they are looking at potential mechanical issues.
