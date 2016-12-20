

CTV Barrie





No charges will be laid in connection with a collision involving a horse-drawn vehicle and a pickup truck that left two children in hospital.

The collision happened last week, on Southgate Sideroad 73 between Dundalk and Flesherton.

Grey County OPP say it occurred when the horse-drawn vehicle attempted to make a U-turn.

Its driver, an 11-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy riding as a passenger were both taken to hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The horse, the 30-year-old woman driving the pickup truck and the three children she was carrying as passengers were not hurt.