Truck collides with horse-drawn buggy; two kids injured
Published Tuesday, December 20, 2016 12:31PM EST
No charges will be laid in connection with a collision involving a horse-drawn vehicle and a pickup truck that left two children in hospital.
The collision happened last week, on Southgate Sideroad 73 between Dundalk and Flesherton.
Grey County OPP say it occurred when the horse-drawn vehicle attempted to make a U-turn.
Its driver, an 11-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy riding as a passenger were both taken to hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The horse, the 30-year-old woman driving the pickup truck and the three children she was carrying as passengers were not hurt.
