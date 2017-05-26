

Staff , CTV Barrie





The Trent-Severn Waterway is opening in stages starting on Friday.

As of May 27, locks 20 Ashburham to 21 Peterborough Lift Lock and locks 28 Burleigh Falls to 45 Port Severn will be open to boat traffic. All other lock stations will be open to land-based visitation but closed to boat traffic.

Parks Canada delayed the opening of the water due to dangerously high water levels.

The increased precipitation over the past weekend coupled with forecasted rainfall has created the requirement for additional time to reduce water levels and flows to a point that ensures safe boating conditions across the system, Parks Canada said in a press release.

Officials say the staged opening of the waterway will most protect boater safety and help prevent further shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses.

Visitors to locks are encouraged to exercise caution especially now because water flows are less predictable and stable compared to regular navigation season.

Parks Canada says its continuing to work diligently to open the entire lock system for navigation and will open individual lock stations in stages as soon as it is safe to do so.