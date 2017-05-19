

CTV Barrie





Boaters and business owners are unhappy that the Trent-Severn Waterway will be closed this long weekend, but can understand why.

Parks Canada announced on Wednesday that water levels are high and flows along the Trent-Severn are still extreme. Because of this, Parks Canada said boating conditions are unsafe.

“It’s no surprise to anybody that there have been some abnormal rain events this spring and that has caused high water levels and high water flows,” says lock master Carson Scobbie.

The opening of the Trent-Severn will now take place on May 26.

“I can see why they closed the locks when the water is like this. We would normally go up and down some of the locks, go out for lunch somewhere. Just travel around it’s probably not a good weekend to go out in Georgian Bay,” says cottager Barb Esbaugh.

With many boaters sticking close to home, marinas and restaurants are wondering how busy the first long weekend of the season will be.

“Hard to know how many people are out on trips this weekend or just getting ready. Hopefully we will still get the boaters from this side of the water that aren't going through the locks,” says Anne Middleton of the Cabin Café.

Parks Canada also announced a one week delay for the opening of the Rideau Canal.