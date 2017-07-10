

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The number of drownings in Ontario is already higher than this time last year after another tragic weekend on the water.

The Lifesaving Society of Ontario says 38 swimmers and 14 boaters have lost their lives this year to drowning. At this time last year, there were 46 total drownings.

“Good advice is to have a certain amount of fear of the water. Not necessarily paranoia, but fear for the water which translates into respect for it,” says OPP Const. Martin Hachey.

The increase comes after a deadly week on local waterways.

Nimit Sharma, 26, of Collingwood and 27-year-old Dilvinder Lakhanpal of Caledon drowned in Wasaga Beach on Saturday after their small inflatable boat overturned. Investigators say water conditions were rough when the boat tipped; neither of the men were wearing life-jackets.

Last Tuesday, 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry went missing while out for a swim during a field trip in Algonquin Park. His body was recovered the next day in Big Trout Lake. On July 2, a man out for a swim with friends in the Green River in Washago was swept away by a fast moving current.

According to the Lifesaving Society, nearly 500 people in Canada drown every year. It’s also the leading cause of unintentional death among Canadians under 60 years old.

“Eighty to 85 per cent of all drownings that are boating related were a result of people not wearing life jackets,” says Christine Mitchell, of the Lifesaving Society. “Most drownings are preventable so making sure you're wearing a personal floatation device, no alcohol is involved when you go swimming and that you're staying within an arm's reach of young children or non-swimmers.”

For more helpful tips, you can click here.