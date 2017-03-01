

CTV Barrie





No charges will be laid after traces of marijuana were found in the sandwich of a Grade 2 student in Barrie.

The young student was seen not eating their lunch on Tuesday at school. When questioned, Barrie police say the child responded by saying it had “weed from dad's smokes”.

Investigators spoke with the child’s parents, and the father confirmed that he had a legal medical marijuana card. Police believe the residue was on the same countertop the sandwich was made on.

Officers confirmed that the marijuana is stored in a secure area away from the children, and the incident is believed to have been an accident.

Charges haven’t been laid, but Simcoe County Family Connexions will follow-up with the family.