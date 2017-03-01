Featured
Traces of marijuana found in Grade 2 student's sandwich: police
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 1:12PM EST
No charges will be laid after traces of marijuana were found in the sandwich of a Grade 2 student in Barrie.
The young student was seen not eating their lunch on Tuesday at school. When questioned, Barrie police say the child responded by saying it had “weed from dad's smokes”.
Investigators spoke with the child’s parents, and the father confirmed that he had a legal medical marijuana card. Police believe the residue was on the same countertop the sandwich was made on.
Officers confirmed that the marijuana is stored in a secure area away from the children, and the incident is believed to have been an accident.
Charges haven’t been laid, but Simcoe County Family Connexions will follow-up with the family.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Announcement on cuts to Ontario hydro bills coming Thursday
- Missing hunter rescued by helicopter in the Minesing Wetlands
- Traces of marijuana found in Grade 2 student's sandwich: police
- Police continue to look for clues in search for Mandy Thompson
- Midland manufacturer innovating how sinks work in hospitals