

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Despite filing for bankruptcy protection, Toys ‘R’ Us says it will continue with its expansion in south Barrie.

Toys "R" Us Canada filed for creditor protection in an Ontario court on Tuesday, adding that its 82 Canadian stores will continue to operate as usual during the process.

The company also says it will open its “customer-centric” store in Barrie’s Park Place shopping centre in November. The store includes a dedicated play area, interactive stations for kids, mobile pay and curbside pick up.

The American-branch of the company filed Chapter 11 documents late Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia.

Toys "R" Us is the retailer to struggle amid growing competition from online merchants and changing consumer preferences.

With files from The Canadian Press.