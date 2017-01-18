

CTV Barrie





The Town of Innisfil is facing charges over an incident that left an employee injured almost a year ago.

In late January 2016, a town employee was badly injured while guiding the operator of a loader at the town's public works yard.

The town now faces charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The charges accuse the town of failing to provide proper instruction and supervision to the loader operator and signaller, and proper information on safe ways to move a shelving unit.

The town says it takes the safety of employees seriously and will review the details before responding.