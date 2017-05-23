

Staff , CTV Barrie





The investigation continues into the cause of a townhouse fire in Tottenham over the long weekend.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office wrapped up the on scene investigation Sunday evening.

New Tecumseth fire chief Dan Heydon told CTV News on Tuesday that the department has not yet been advised of the investigators findings.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Gunning Crescent shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The fire spread to two townhomes causing between $650,000 to $700,000 dollars in damage, the fire chief said.

Two families are displaced and have not been told when they can return home.

One resident was transferred to Stevenson Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a Toronto hospital for further treatment.

A New Tecumseth firefighter was also injured in the blaze when a ceiling collapsed. The firefighter was taken to hospital for assessment and has since been released.