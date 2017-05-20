Featured
Toronto man who disappeared in December found murdered in Kawartha Lakes
Bayram Abolhassani-Larki is shown in this handout photo. The Toronto man has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:18PM EDT
A homicide investigation is underway in Kawartha Lakes after police found the body of a missing Toronto man.
Bayram Abolhassani-Larki, 19, was found dead in a vehicle located in a field off of Post Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Kawartha Lakes Police said that an autopsy has since confirmed that Abolhassani-Larki was the victim of a homicide in a press release issued Saturday.
Abolhassani-Larki was previously reported missing in December after last being seen near Front and John streets in Toronto.
Kawartha Lakes Police and the OPP are working together on the investigation.
-With files from CTV News Toronto.
