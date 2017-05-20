

CTV Barrie





A homicide investigation is underway in Kawartha Lakes after police found the body of a missing Toronto man.

Bayram Abolhassani-Larki, 19, was found dead in a vehicle located in a field off of Post Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Kawartha Lakes Police said that an autopsy has since confirmed that Abolhassani-Larki was the victim of a homicide in a press release issued Saturday.

Abolhassani-Larki was previously reported missing in December after last being seen near Front and John streets in Toronto.

Kawartha Lakes Police and the OPP are working together on the investigation.

-With files from CTV News Toronto.