Tornado watch issued for Haliburton, Minden
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 4:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 5:39PM EDT
Several thunderstorms moving across central and eastern Ontario has prompted Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for part of the region.
A tornado watch is in effect for:
· Haliburton – Minden –Southern Haliburton County
· Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County
The Officer of the Fire Marshal recommends you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
