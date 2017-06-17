

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings across much of the region. Meterologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that may be producing tornados. Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are also possible.

Environment Canada reports that its radar shows a potential tornado south of Collingwood, near Stayner and another one east of Kimberley. Both are heading eastward.

The tornado warning is in effect for

- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

- Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for:

- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

- Midland –Coldwater – Orr Lake

- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

- Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

- Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

- Orangeville –Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

- Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

- Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

- Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

- Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region

- Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region\

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is warning you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.