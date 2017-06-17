Featured
Tornado warnings issued across the region
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:00PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:55PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings across much of the region. Meterologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that may be producing tornados. Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are also possible.
Environment Canada reports that its radar shows a potential tornado south of Collingwood, near Stayner and another one east of Kimberley. Both are heading eastward.
The tornado warning is in effect for
- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
- Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for:
- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Midland –Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
- Orangeville –Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
- Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
- Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region
- Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region\
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management is warning you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
