Tornado warnings finished across the region
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:46AM EDT
Tornado warnings issued across the region have come to an end.
Environment Canada issued tornado warnings across much of the region on Saturday evening.
Meterologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornados. Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall were also reported.
The warnings came to an end around 10pm on Saturday night.
