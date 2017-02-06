

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Investigators are hoping a tip line could help bring in the clue they need in the search for a missing Barrie senior.

The OPP joined Barrie police in the search for 72-year-old Mandy Thompson on Tuesday. Provincial police brought in snowmobilers, K9 units and their helicopter to scour properties along Penetanguishene Road.

Crews spent the day searching east along the road into Oro-Medonte Township for any sign of Thompson. Her family visited the search area on Tuesday hoping to hear good news.

“Time is of the essence and it's imperative that we find Mandy,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford. “We are still remaining hopeful.”

Thompson, who has dementia, was last seen Friday morning at her Laidlaw Drive home in Barrie. The search is now taking place more than 10 kilometres from where it started.

This is because investigators received surveillance video on Monday of a person – believed to be Thompson – walking on Penetanguishene Road. The video was originally captured on Friday.

You can watch the surveillance video here

“Mandy has the ability to travel a significant distance and cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. So that being said, that's why we have continued to expand this search,” says Bamford.

Police are appealing to anyone who lives in Oro-Medonte to check their properties for Thompson. Investigators believe she could be in a barn, shed or garage.

Despite the focus of Tuesday’s search, police are also urging residents of northeast Barrie to give their properties another look as well.

To help bring in more tips, a hotline has been set up. Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.

The search for Thompson has been going on for five straight days. Over the weekend, emergency crews and Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue combed through wooded areas and even went out on an airboat to search Lake Simcoe.

The search has captured the attention of people across Barrie. Posters have been put up on hydro poles and mailboxes.

Thompson is described as a white woman, 5’8”, medium build, and short red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and white running shoes.

Search efforts will wrap up at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but Barrie police and the OPP will be back out in large numbers Wednesday morning.