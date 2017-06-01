Featured
Tip from Waterloo Region leads to child porn charges in Orillia
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:29PM EDT
An Orillia man is facing child porn charges after provincial police received information from the Waterloo Region.
In early May, Waterloo Regional Police contacted the OPP about a suspect who they believed was uploading child pornography on the internet.
On Wednesday, officers raided a home in Orillia, where they arrested a 22-year-old man. He has since been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and accessing child pornography.
The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.
