Tiny Township’s Balm Beach is about to get bigger.

The township has made a conditional offer to buy the Surf Restaurant, a residence up top and a section of beachfront. The purchase would come at a cost of $1 million.

“It's in the public interest, as it provides access to this beach front going forward,” Mayor George Cornell.

Beach access has been a contentious issue for years. There have been battles between those who live on the water and those who live nearby.

While this won't resolve the entire issue, many residents are applauding council for the offer to purchase.

“Now the beach will be wide open for us up front there and hopefully what they do with it is bigger and better for us down here,” says resident Barb Mayes.

Council plans to split the property and sell off the restaurant and residence.

“This is beachfront property in a prime location and therefore we should be able to realize some significant revenues from that sale,” says Cornell.

The deal won't officially close until December. For now no one knows for sure what will happen with the restaurant.

The mayor would like to see some sort of eatery remain on the property.