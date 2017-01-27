

CTV Barrie





A break-in at a Tiny Township home led to a police chase in Springwater Township.

Provincial police were called to a break and enter call on Concession Road 4 West near Wyevale early Friday morning. The homeowner reported seeing a man fleeing his home on foot.

Members of the OPP, along with a canine unit attempted to search for the suspect, but couldn’t find anyone.

A short time later, officers spotted a minivan speeding on Flos Road West in Springwater Township. The van was stopped and police say the driver attempted to flee.

The man was later captured and is now in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.