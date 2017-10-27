Featured
Time-of-use prices set to change on hydro bills
EnWin smart meters can be seen in this photo taken on Friday, March, 21, 2014. (Michelle Maluske/ CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 11:42AM EDT
The Ontario Energy Board says time-of-use price periods will be changing on Nov. 1.
The OEB says while the time periods will be changing, the prices will remain the same.
The off-peak price of 6.5 cents a kilowatt-hour will be in effect in all day on weekends and from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays.
The mid-peak price of 9.5 cents a kilowatt-hour will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the on-peak price of 13.2 cents a kilowatt-hour is in effect between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.