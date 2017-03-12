Featured
Ticket sold in B.C. takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 12:31PM EDT
The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold in British Columbia.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 15 will be approximately $5 million.
