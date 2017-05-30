Featured
Thunderstorm watches end for the region
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 7:17PM EDT
All weather watches and warnings have ended after some scattered thunderstorms pushed through the region.
Environment Canada issued thunderstorm advisories on Tuesday morning, but called them off by early evening.
The system dumped a good amount of hail right across the Barrie area.
No significant damage is reported.
